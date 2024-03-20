Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NMIH opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NMI during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NMI during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

