Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NMI Price Performance
NMIH opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NMI
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.
