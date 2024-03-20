Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells 10,415 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at $809,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of TARS stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $40.40.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Geron Stock Doubles After Imetelstat Receives FDA Panel Approval
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.