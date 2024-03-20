Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells 10,415 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at $809,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TARS stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

TARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

