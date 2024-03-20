Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after buying an additional 70,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after buying an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.42.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

