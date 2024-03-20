iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

