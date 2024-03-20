iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Position Lowered by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.48. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.