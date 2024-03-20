iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 284.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VLUE stock opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.55.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.