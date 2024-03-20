iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Lessened by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

