iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $120.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.