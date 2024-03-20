iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $88.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

