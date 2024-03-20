iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Boosted by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TIP stock opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.