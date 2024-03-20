Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Raised by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after purchasing an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

