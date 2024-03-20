Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $403,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, February 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $418,650.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.15, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock valued at $299,196,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

