Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells $875,667.91 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LII stock opened at $482.87 on Wednesday. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.00 and a 52-week high of $485.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

