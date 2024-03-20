LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $269.71 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.63 and a 200-day moving average of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.