McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 3,052 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McLean Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,721 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.15 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.