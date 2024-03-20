Mizuho Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $290.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $276.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $254.34 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $181.51 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

