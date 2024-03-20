Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Moderna by 173.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,021 shares of company stock worth $12,676,492. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.