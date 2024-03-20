Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

