Morgan Stanley Raises Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target to $47.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ALPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Insider Activity

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,300 over the last ninety days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

