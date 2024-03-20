MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Cano Health, Inc. Sells 41,937 Shares

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $33,130.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,308,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 44,305 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $34,557.90.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $34,930.56.

On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $34,746.16.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $553,998.64.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,841 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $30,209.62.

On Monday, February 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,664 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $18,357.84.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 31,658 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $25,959.56.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

LIFW opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $25.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSP Recovery Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIFW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MSP Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

