Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $954,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 172,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,080 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,531. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $52.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.85.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $732.38 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

