National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Health Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 36.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.2 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors stock opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.94. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

