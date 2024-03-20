Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Neogen were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 251.88 and a beta of 1.14. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.