Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,267 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $31,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 140,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

