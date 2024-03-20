News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Position Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in News were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get News alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in News by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,992,000 after purchasing an additional 536,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in News by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in News by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,531 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 2.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,981,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,117,000 after acquiring an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

News Price Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.