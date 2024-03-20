NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NKE opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

