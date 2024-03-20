Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 41,196 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,196 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $56,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 59,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

