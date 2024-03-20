Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 412,631 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 338.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,631 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $25,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,411,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,140,000 after buying an additional 129,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,818,000 after purchasing an additional 329,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

