Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $46,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $223.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $224.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

