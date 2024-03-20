Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 13,395 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Assurant were worth $30,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Assurant by 229.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $179.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.15. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $183.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

