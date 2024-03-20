Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 61,033 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $28,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,260,000 after buying an additional 482,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $400,236.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,538.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $400,236.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,538.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,491 shares of company stock worth $2,604,469 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 163.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

