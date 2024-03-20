Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $44,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $114.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

