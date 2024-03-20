Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,101,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 57,204 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $55,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intel alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after buying an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.