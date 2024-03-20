Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $42,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $345.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.95 and a 1 year high of $347.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.08.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.