Nordea Investment Management AB Has $40.73 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $40,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,377,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

