Nordea Investment Management AB Has $63.33 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 250,744 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $63,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $256.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average of $223.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

