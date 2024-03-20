Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 245.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,615 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $36,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MAR opened at $249.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $253.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.