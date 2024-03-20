Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $57,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.33. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

