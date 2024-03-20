Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 16,787 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $34,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 103,473 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $98.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

