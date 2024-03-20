Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,639 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Watsco were worth $47,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 41,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 295,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,756,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 648,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO opened at $414.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $290.74 and a one year high of $433.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.86.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

