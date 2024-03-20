Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 416,353 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 416,353 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CSX were worth $50,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

