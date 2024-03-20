Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,060 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in HP were worth $25,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get HP alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,599,117 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. HP’s payout ratio is 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.