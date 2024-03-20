Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Cut by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

NYSE NSC opened at $256.56 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

