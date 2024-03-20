NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,592,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NWE opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.76. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on NWE

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

