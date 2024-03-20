Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,372 shares of company stock valued at $832,603. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $105.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

