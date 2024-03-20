OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) PT Raised to $7.00

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $6.98 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE OCFT opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 387,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 573,690 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 332,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

