Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 986 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.4% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 58,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 336,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,824,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $176.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.11. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.15 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

