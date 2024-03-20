Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.66.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

