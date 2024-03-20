Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stake Cut by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 120,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 517.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 56,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $106.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.33 and a twelve month high of $120.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.59.

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.