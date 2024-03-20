PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $1,501,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.